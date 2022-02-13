In the local - and just slightly expanded, region ...

By Tim Smith
The @ home edition
“. . . and in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (Mark Twain)
This past Thursday evening, the long-awaited revival of the musical classic, “The Music Man,” opened at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. Fans have been waiting for nearly two years from when the production was first announced to this opening. I will be following the reviews and once I am able to discern a perspective, I will share that with you here.
I also will have a special treat surrounding the opening night, so stay tuned for that as well.
Let’s talk, regionally: long time readers know that I am a fan of the Northwest Arkansas region, and many of those are for artistic reasons. Here is just one of them: TheatreSquared, located in Fayetteville, Arkansas recently forwarded this news release.
“TheatreSquared has been awarded the prestigious 2021 International Architecture Awards in the category of ‘Museums and Cultural Buildings’. The International Architecture Awards are dedicated to the recognition of excellence in architecture and urbanism from the global point-of-view. The program pays tribute to new developments in design and underscores the directions and understanding of current cutting-edge processes consistent with today’s design thinking and is the world’s foremost internationally distinguished building, landscape architecture, and urbanism awards program.”
Continuing: “TheatreSquared’s new home was designed by Marvel Architects with lead consultant and theatre designer Charcoalblue under the auspices of the Walton Family Foundation’s Design Excellence Program…The facility brings together two intimate theatres; education and community space; rehearsal and meeting areas; on-site workshops and storage for scenery, props, and costumes, eight self-sufficient guest artist apartments, outdoor gathering spaces at three levels; and the open-all-day Commons Bar/Café.”
Next time you are traveling, you may want to spend time in this vibrant area of the heartland.
Speaking of new spaces, or more aptly put, our new space pioneers: I recently enjoyed a lunchtime talk presented by Mary Wallace Funk, who on “July 20, 2021 at age 82, flying on Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft during its suborbital flight, (broke) a record held by John Glenn for 23 years. Her record would stand until later that year when (actor-most notably the original Star Trek series) William Shatner’s flight took place on October 13; Shatner was age 90 at the time. Funk continues to hold the record for the oldest woman to travel into space…”
Her resume is too long to place in this format, and in summary, (Ms. Funk) completed a… “Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education at Oklahoma State University… Funk was drawn to OSU primarily by its famous 'Flying Aggies' program (…and while there), earned a large number of aviation certificates and ratings…She has over 18,600 flight hours and as of June, 2019, still flew each Saturday as an instructor.”
You can follow her space exploits on YouTube and other streaming sources.
For those who like to dig a bit deeper, and you happen to be a lover of the musical theatre, it was recently announced on the Playbill.com website that “The Library of Congress has released (over its You Tube site) more than six hours of previously unseen in-depth interviews with late composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim in which he goes in-depth on much of his landmark body of work…According to LoC Senior Music Specialist Mark Eden Horowitz, the interviews “were originally intended to as something of a concordance for researchers and scholars who might be consulting Sondheim’s music manuscripts at some point in the future.”
Mr. Horowitz concludes: “…nothing equals watching Sondheim’s facial expressions, and hearing his voice, his inflections, his laugh, his singing, and the occasional pounding of the table for emphasis…Sondheim has often been quoted as saying, ‘Teaching is the noblest profession’. These interviews clearly reveal that if Sondheim hadn’t chosen a career writing musical’s, he would have been an equally adept teacher.”
I have begun watching, in short segments as it is so dense in content. Interesting note: At the time of his passing, Mr. Sondheim was working on a musical, ‘Square One’ with (playwright) David Ives.
T's-ube: Here is a most interesting film for these longer winter evenings, “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” that stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Clair Foy. You cat lovers will most certainly enjoy this quirky and poignant film.
Remember, there is always an opening night, (hopefully of a Sondheim musical) in our town.
tAs
[For EFA: 21-57/62]
(This the @ home edition of Where A [ts] Thou? Launched: 2020)
