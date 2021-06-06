In their honor

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
Since 5/20
EFA’s Town: Today marks the anniversary of the Normandy Invasion that changed the course of the second world war. D-Day @ 77 will be honored around the world and I ask that you pause and give thanks to those who sacrificed everything for our freedoms.
We were able to get out and about over the Memorial Day weekend, and the highlight was being able to visit communities that we had not seen in over a year. The emerging signs of hope and renewal, the American flags flown, and the sense of interactions with those who, like us, had emerged from the virus year, certainly made the upcoming summer more and more hope filled.
Reflecting over this period, I am reminded of one of the most famous quotes in our presidential history:
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
Theodore Roosevelt.
For those who may be new to this column, during 2021, I am honoring the legacy of my grandfather, who at the time of his retirement in 1962, was the publisher of a newspaper in a farming and light industrial area of western Illinois.
He also served as a city commissioner for 24 years and during one of the most significant periods in 20th century history, 1927-1951. One can only imagine how challenging it was to guide a community through the Great Depression, the second World War, the rise of the atomic age and the Korean War, along with the cultural shifts brought on by the rise of radio, film and finally, television. From the “Roaring 20s” to the challenges of the returning veterans and the Baby Boomer Generation, he saw it all.
God Bless America.
With a place of honor in my home office, hangs the plaque that he received when he left public office.
Arts and about: I have been sharing the enjoyment that we have found in returning to the black and white film library available today through a number of streaming services. I recommend that if you have students @ home that are interested in the film industry, especially its history, that they take the time to study these classics.
Remember, it has always been about storytelling.
Jumping ahead a few decades, and entering the culinary arts world, and yes, the Smith’s love to cook, with our youngest son living and working out of our home over the past few months, we have become even more discerning in what we watch, and part of that new journey takes shape in the plethora of outdoor cooking/survival programs over You Tube.
We are particularly drawn to Two Men With A Pot. With wonderful photography and no talking, the title/premise is carried outdoors, to the Irish countryside no less, where one man does the cooking, the other the camera work. Each frame is like a photograph.
The second program is Brooks and Birches, where an Englishman shares his skills - and humor - while camping, cooking to survive in the outdoors. He is a bit more effusive, but not overwhelmingly so – and one senses he would like to do more.
Both programs capture the beauty and harmonies – the silences - of the outdoors, and their acts of preparation of food and shelter enhances the aural experience. I also marvel at the ingenious placement of the cameras used in both, a great deal of forethought had to go into that planning and execution. Television as we once knew it is beginning to fade into the wildernesses. Enjoy.
The hunt is on: One of the truly enjoyable benefits when I am out and about is visiting antique, thrift and all manner of garage and estate sale locations. The thrill is in the hunt, and on occasion, a treasure will be discovered. For example, I uncovered a canvas golf gag, most likely circa the 1920’s.
In rough shape, but the memories embedded in its tired old shell are palatable – and it stands in my office with a few important clubs from my early journey around the game.
Enjoy seeing you in the “E” paper.
Remember, there is always will soon be many an opening night.
