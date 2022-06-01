Incredible to see those Tiger waves

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
“. . . in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [Mark Twain]
My mom loves the Peanuts cartoon strip, in fact, she subscribed to the paper in Tucson for decades because it carried the strip – that was the main reason, let the news and sports fall where they may.
She still maintains strict guidelines for where her entertainment and news dollars were placed.
As I was drafting this week’s edition, (my Peanuts calendar ever at the ready in her honor), Sally was talking to Snoopy.
Block one: “I love to write”:
Block two: “Knowing how to write is very important”:
Block three: Sally holds up what she has created:
Block four: “If you can’t write, how are you going to tell somebody the bad news?”
Snoopy only stares back – no thought bubble above his head.
Nor for me either, for there is no bad news on the way.
“Way to go Oklahoma,” especially the citizens of Tulsa on the impressive staging of the 104th PGA Championship this past week over Southern Hills Country Club. As one fan that was standing next to me said: “It’s not Southern Plains, after all.”
The course came in a very close second behind the tournament winner, Justin Thomas. It truly lived up to its major championship history.
The world’s finest players were tested by one of the nation’s premiere courses, enduring its hills and strategic layout under some of the toughest weather that only Oklahoma can produce. From extreme heat and humidity to cold and misty rain and strong winds, it was all there, and then some.
I was talking with one of my sons and we laughed at two things: First: We thankfully did not have ice and snow, and secondly: A number of the finest European players, who “confidently” play in countries with much more extreme weather conditions – daily, found themselves heading home after just two days.
Even with all their skill, advanced preparation and winning resumes, (eleven) of those who did not make the cut were major championship title holders. I’m certain, as they sat in their planes, they were probably contemplating: “What was that all about?”
Even Tiger survived three days, which shows you his inner strength and determination.
When someone asks about the overall environment along the fairways, I can only reflect that it will be remembered, as the impact that the “Tiger Wave,” (and I coined that marker by the way), had on the course.
When Tiger Woods was anywhere near where you were standing, you had best make serious plans on where you were going to place yourself – a number of holes ahead remained my recommendation, in order to see him play through.
Tens of thousands did not heed that advice, and were moving at the same time, with little hope of seeing him up close and personal. Incredible to witness.
I will always believe that in the end, the cold and wind of day three were just too much for him to endure. He apparently has committed to playing in the United States Open next month, and hopefully what we experienced in Tulsa will not, in fact, be the final major championship competitive appearance by Mr. Woods.
Arts and about {or} certainly not last or least: Tulsa concurrently hosted an Ironman competition and major musical acts, The Eagles, Robert Earl Keen and Brooks and Dunn. That is equally impressive.
“19th hole” notes: A couple from Kansas City shared that they had to stay an hour outside of Tulsa during tournament week. No room @ the inns. When you add their drive to and from the course, coupled with securing parking, they seemed to be just fine with their final destination selection.
The “Tulsa Wave” had arrived, again, and again, and . . .
Chino {CA] Community Theatre Post-Virus update: Attended the monthly team “ZooMeeting” and the news is that virus restrictions are minimally ‘invasive’ and their production schedule, for main stage and children’s programming, is nearly back to pre-virus norms. Their 7th Street Theater home is nearly open to full seating availability.
“Because that is what we storytellers do, we restore order with imagination, we instill hope again, and again – and again.”
[Tom Hanks portraying Walt Disney]
For Otis, 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby
God Bless Uvalde, Texas and God Bless America
TAS
