Inside the biz Opie style

Where A r[ts] Thou?
Back the future: Just yesterday, they released “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family” co-authored by Ron Howard and his brother, Clint.
My anticipation is running high. Ron and his brother, well, we grew young together, as did many of you.
“. . .Nothing’s the way that it was. I want it the way that it was. God knows, things were easier then. . .” {Stephen Sondheim: “Like It Was”: From his musical, Merrily We Roll Along].
Timing is everything, and there is no second place in that execution. With that being stated, the Howard family certainly was in the right place at the right time, and the story that I hope they will share is how, over the intervening decades, they have continued to flourish, singularly and as a family.
The forward to the book is by Ron’s daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, an accomplished film actress and director in her own right.
A pre-release quote from Tom Hanks: “This extraordinary book is not only a chronicle of Ron’s and Clint’s early careers and their wild adventures, but also a primer on so many topics – how an actor prepares, how to survive as a kid working in Hollywood, and how to be the best parents in the world! THE BOYS will surprise every reader with its humanity.”
In more local news: This is quite a period for our former hometown of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. On Tuesday, October 19th, the city will celebrate the centenary of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce. In early 2022, they will recognize the same milestone as reached by the Rotary Club of Pauls Valley.
It was my honor to have served as president of both organizations. Congratulations to the citizens of this truly special community on their ongoing service to South Central Oklahoma and around the world.
It was good getting back out among our neighbors as we enjoyed the City of Keller, Texas Independent School District’s “Band Expo.” Music students from their junior high and high schools, numbering nearly 2,000 participants, showcased their concert and marching programs.
The highlight of the evening was when all of the musicians gathered on the football stadium’s field and played a closing song. The Fine Arts director for Keller ISD announced that for many of the students, this would be the first time they had performed in such an event. The confidence that few minutes brought will resonate for a lifetime.
More on Ron: With the release of the new Howard family book, I invite you to look for the wide variety of Ron’s interviews on YouTube, and in particular, one titled, “Ron Howard: A Life in Pictures.” It reveals his maturity as a film maker especially when bookended with some of these earlier features.
Broadway Reopens: James Bond may be taking some time away now that his latest exploits have been documented, but Daniel Craig is hard at work preparing for starring next year on Broadway in Shakespeare’s, Macbeth.
Note: Watch on YouTube, The Late, Late Show with James Corden and the clever skit featuring Daniel Craig. The “24 Blockbusters in 10 Minutes” celebrates our return to movies.
Beanie Feldstein is a name that you may not be familiar with, and while reading up on her career, I was reminded that she made her Broadway debut in the most recent revival of “Hello, Dolly!” starring Bette Midler playing Minnie Fay.
In 2022, Ms. Feldstein will star as comedian Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, the first major revival on Broadway since the original 1964 production. That is a major accomplishment just unto itself: To go from a featured performer to carrying one of the most iconic roles in musical theater history, in such a short time, let alone on Broadway, and one so identified with Barbra Streisand is “the stuff that dreams are made of.”
The show’s opening night is now scheduled for early April. As wacky as scheduling is today, visit Playbill.com for the latest information.
Reminder: If you are traveling to New York City over the Christmas/New Year’s holidays, remember that the latest revival of “The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, begins its preview run on December 20, 2021, with an opening night now scheduled for February 10, 2022.
