By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Last week we reviewed a few of the reasons that life insurance is used as a part of estate planning. We talked briefly about features and benefits that can make insurance desirable.
Today, we look at a few concerns and also at life insurance trusts.
A. Caution. If the purpose of the life insurance is to benefit your heirs or to help pay taxes after your death, it is important that the insurance proceeds are actually there when you die. Sound like a strange statement?
Not really, because many “variable” policies have been sold that will “self-destruct” before your death because they will not earn sufficient money internally to cover the cost of the insurance as you grow older.
Consequently, it is extremely important that any policy purchased to provide an inheritance for your heirs, or to pay taxes, must be guaranteed to include sufficient funding so that it will be viable until your death, no matter how long you live.
Verbal promises and commitments by any sales person or representative do not guarantee any performance. Usually those individuals are long gone by the time of your death.
B. Insurance Trusts. An irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) is frequently created to “own” the policy.
Why should you have a trust own the policy? It is often desirable to separate ownership from the person who is insured so that when the life insurance “pays off,” the money is completely separate from the insured’s estate. This keeps the money out of probate and also out of the insured’s taxable estate.
Today, policies of $3 million or greater are not uncommon. If that amount of money were added to the rest of a person’s estate, any amounts greater than $11.5 million may be taxed at rates up to 42% for estate tax.
On the other hand, if a separate trust is the owner and you have no control over the trust, the insurance passes tax-free to the trust.
The money can then be immediately distributed to descendants or held in trust to be distributed according to guidelines established by the insured when the trust was created.
The use of such trust may become more frequent if Congress votes to reduce the exemption level dramatically as it has been proposed to reduce the exemption from $11.5 million back to the $1- $3.5 million previously in effect.
If a spouse survives the insured, she can then have full or limited access to the trust assets during her lifetime, so the trust can benefit not only descendants, but also a surviving spouse.
C. A Widely Applicable Technique. Although the use of such a trust may appear to be limited, its use is actually applicable to many people.
There are many small business owners and ranchers whose estates can benefit from a large policy payoff to provide continuity and liquidity to continue an existing business.
In addition, if purchased when a person is young, the cost of high coverage is relatively low, and the possible transfer of wealth at death to children or a spouse can be substantial.
In such a case, the trust can be designed to “live” for several generations for whatever purposes you desire (i.e. education, health, charity, etc.).
An ILIT is often a useful tool in a total estate planning package.
