'Intermediate' nod goes to students

The September 2021 Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Intermediate School are Sara Childress, Brady Sanders, Victoria Green, Brody Scott, Hannah White and Mason Idleman.
4th Grade
• Sara Childress is the daughter of Jaime Childress. She has three siblings – Lainey, Jeffrey, and Parrish. She loves school and her favorite subject is science with Mrs. Raper. Her favorite food is cheeseburgers. She is still deciding on her future career.
• Brady Sanders is the son of Jacob and Holley Sanders. He has one sister, Lizzie, who is in 1st grade. Brady’s hobbies include fishing and swimming. His favorite class is P.E. and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Raper. He loves pizza and macaroni. Brady wants to be an archaeologist when he gets older.
5th Grade
• Victoria Green is the daughter of Heath and Courtney Green. She has two brothers, Parker, who is a junior, and Jackson, who is in college. Her hobbies include playing basketball and cheering. She loves math and Mrs. Perry is her favorite teacher. Victoria’s favorite food is pizza. When she gets older, Victoria wants to be a counselor.
• Brody Scott is the son of Chris and Toni Scott. He has one sister, Keagen, and a brother, Case. Brody’s hobbies include playing baseball and wrestling. His favorite subject is math and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Thompson. Brody’s favorite food is ribs. He wants to go to college on a wrestling scholarship.
6th Grade
• Hannah White is the daughter of Scotty and Jessica White. She has one brother, Rett, who is in 3rd grade. Her hobbies include swimming, tumbling, cheering, and shopping. Her favorite class is athletics, and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter. Hannah’s favorite food is cookie dough. When she gets older, she wants to be a dental hygienist.
• Mason Idleman is the son of Nick and April Idleman. He has two sisters, Kylie and Addy. His hobbies include watching movies and playing sports. His favorite subject is reading and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Rickey. Mason’s favorite food is steak and fries. Mason wants to be a professional athlete when he gets older.
