Intermediate students take monthly honor

Students of the Month for December 2022 at Pauls Valley Intermediate School are Logan Ayers, Hadley Raper, Adriel Nunez, Teagan Bratcher, Jordan Brown-Rushing and Jaylee Breakfield.
4th Grade
• Hadley Raper is the daughter of Dusty and Andrea Raper. She has one sister, Hannah, who is a sophomore.
Hadley loves to play basketball and her favorite food is steak. Her favorite subject is math, and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Coates. Hadley wants to be a teacher when she gets older.
• Logan Ayers is the son of Devin and Candace Ayers. He has one sister, Lainey.
He enjoys playing baseball and fishing. Logan’s favorite food is steak, favorite subject is math, and his favorite teacher is Mrs. Ring. He is unsure of his future plans at this time.
5th Grade
• Teagan Bratcher is the daughter of Chasidy Bratcher. She has two siblings, Trey and Breanna.
Her hobby is art, and her favorite food is popcorn. She loves math and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Bergner. Teagan wants to be a dog groomer when she grows up.
• Adriel Nunez is the son of Efren and Lucia Nunez. He has two siblings, Tania and Aylin.
His hobbies include playing basketball, video games, and playing baseball. His favorite subject is PE, and his favorite teacher is Coach Moore. He loves to eat chicken strips and French fries. Adriel wants to be an NBA player when he gets older.
6th Grade
• Jaylee Breakfield is the daughter of Jason and Brandi Breakfield. She has two brothers, Riston and Braxton.
Her hobbies include reading, writing, and playing volleyball. Her favorite subject is science, and her favorite teacher is Mrs. Manning. She loves chicken alfredo. Jaylee wants to be an author when she gets older.
• Jordan Brown-Rushing is the son of Greg Rushing and Jessica Brown. He has one sister, Lottie, who is in 1st grade.
He likes to play video games and basketball. His favorite food is hamburgers. Jordan’s favorite teacher is Mrs. Carter, and his favorite subject is social studies. He wants to be an NBA player when he grows up.
