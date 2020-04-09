In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell recently launched a new online interview series, #OklaProudInterviews.
The series focuses on how Oklahomans are finding new and innovative ways to go about their lives during these difficult times, and how Oklahomans are demonstrating the Oklahoma “standard.”
“All Oklahomans are having to find different ways to continue their work, care for and educate their children and provide some sense of normalcy in their everyday lives,” said Pinnell.
“The goal of this series is to bring Oklahomans uplifting and encouraging stories about how others are adapting during these unprecedented times.”
Previous episodes have highlighted Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling, Jenna Worthen of Mom Who Works, Josh Sanders of Keystone Foodservice and Tulsa restaurant-owner Travis Davidson.
“Our state is well-known for the Oklahoma standard,” he said.
“How Oklahomans respond and bounce back after difficult times is something that has been talked about for years.
My hope is that this series will highlight the optimism and perseverance of Oklahomans as we all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
New episodes are posted to Lt. Governor Pinnell’s Facebook page and can also be viewed directly on Youtube.
