Intro to sheriff's office staff

(Editor's Note: Briefs bios are being made available on the staff working at the Garvin County Sheriff's Office.)
Hi, my name is Holly Minshew. I am the property clerk at the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office.
I started my path to this position as a 911 dispatcher at the Garvin County E-911 Center in May 2015.
From dispatch I moved up to a position as a detention deputy in the sheriff’s office and worked there for a little over a year before I moved to the front office.
This January I will finish my classes and training to be a CLEET certified reserve deputy.
When I’m not at work I enjoy the outdoors, hunting and shooting, and spending time with my family.
