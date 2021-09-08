Irish eyes are still smiling

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
When we last left the good folks at Carne Golf Links, they had just completed the Irish PGA Golf Championship and were basking, (not certain you can do much of that on the western coast of Ireland), in all the success of the week, and the weeks to follow.
My contact at Carne, Fiona, shared the following: “We also secured a lot of coverage with both the Irish Independent and the Irish Times covering the event along with local media and press. . . A week later we received a call from Matt Ginella, former host of NBC (‘s) Golf Channel, to say he was in Ireland filming a documentary on links golf, and he wanted to visit Carne along with his crew, and we duly hosted Matt . . . He loved the course and we’re looking forward to seeing the results of his filming etc.” The story wraps up next week.
“The idle man does not know what it is to enjoy rest.” (Albert Einstein, 1879-1955)
Another story that I have been following recently is the emergence of TheatreSquared (T2) in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in their new home, while steadily securing a name for itself by featuring contemporary works, streaming productions and new looks at the classics.
They have just announced that they will be staging and later streaming, the world premiere of Designing Women, a new play by Linda Bloodworth Thomason, the creator of the megahit television series.” From their most recent news release:
“The debut cast includes actors from stage and screen: Broadway’s Carmen Cusack (Wicked, Bright Star, South Pacific), a Tony Award nominee, plays the indomitable Julia Sugarbaker, Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City, The Office) will portray Suzanne Sugarbaker. Actor and comedian Sarah Colonna (Shameless, Chelsea Lately) takes on the role of Mary Jo Shively, while Elaine Hendrix (Dynasty, Parent Trap) plays Charlene Frazier to round out the iconic quartet. Joining the Sugarbaker design firm is Cleo Bouvier-played by Carla Renata (Hart of Dixie, Avenue Q)-the cousin of Anthony who has taken over his stake in the business, and Haley McPhee-played by Kim Matula (The Bold & The Beautiful, LA to Vegas) who is just starting out as the new receptionist. Finally, the cast will also include newcomer Elizabeth Ofodile playing Cleo’s daughter, Alfie.”
Continuing: “Designing Women has a special magic,” said Bloodworth Thomason, “and a ubiquitous appeal. It would seem to be the perfect theatrical venue for sharing an evening of humor while sitting next to people you can’t stand.”
“Throughout its seven-year run, the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy nominated series was not only famous for its razor-sharp, southern dialogue but also for its surprising ability to cut across political, cultural and social factions that rarely agree on anything.”
“Harry Thomason, director and executive producer of the Designing Woman television show, native Arkansan and spouse of Bloodworth Thomason, will direct the play.”
This was a favorite show of ours, and now, with this stage adaptation, it can travel with a pedigree to introduce new audiences to a kinder and gentler “Sugarbaker” period. With success, that route may take them to other regional theaters, and possibly, an Off-Broadway or Broadway engagement.
Igniting, just off stage left: I just received a picture of the first day of rehearsals, and everyone, cast and support personnel, were in masks.
Live performances begin on September 22, 2021. Check the T2 website for further information and ticket sales.
T’s tube: I highly recommend a 2004 performance of the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, (LCJO), under the direction of Wynton Marsalis at The BBC Proms, held at Royal Albert Hall in London. Now before you begin, be reminded that this is a full evening, from the pre-show discussions with well-versed audience members, to the music–and not just the ensemble work, but the manner in which Mr. Marsalis, “Papa”, (his handle), works in solo spots from what had to be the smoothest, mellowest – “hippest” musicians playing in the early part of that decade. It is nearly seamless.
There are too many highlights, so let me just leave you to your jazz, on steroids, (a hint), and a look back at what makes the LCJO a penultimate musical treasure.
Connections made, locally – and internationally inspired this week as well, in our towns
God Bless America
