The Oklahoma Historical Society Research Center in Oklahoma City will present “Mysterious Oklahoma,” a program exploring two intriguing topics in Oklahoma lore.
Times are from 1 to 3 p.m. on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.
First, Michael Williams will speak about Elmer McCurdy, a train robber who became a funhouse mummy.
He will describe McCurdy’s criminal activities, the gun that killed him, the lawman who fired the fatal shot and McCurdy’s postmortem career as a carnival attraction.
Attendees will learn about continuing research that sheds light on McCurdy’s crimes and reintroduces Stringer Fenton as the hero of the story.
Williams is a curator at the Oklahoma Territorial Museum and Carnegie Library in Guthrie. He is a graduate of the History-Museum Studies Program at the University of Central Oklahoma.
Second, Judith Michener will share the history of Bigfoot sightings in the state and relate stories of Oklahomans who say they have encountered this mysterious figure.
Michener is a former high school and college instructor, librarian, museum curator and archivist. She is a graduate of Oklahoma Baptist University and earned her master’s degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.
She currently serves on the board of the Friends of the Oklahoma Historical Society Archives and the Pottawatomie County Museum and Historical Society.
The program is $5 for Oklahoma Historical Society members and $10 for nonmembers. Register in advance by calling the OHS Research Center at 405-522-5225.
This program will be held in the Clark and Kay Musser Learning Lab, which is located inside the Research Center on the first floor of the Oklahoma History Center. The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.