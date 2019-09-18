The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is encouraging the public to double their impact in the fight against childhood with the Food for Kids Match.
Through Sept. 30, all donations to the Regional Food Bank's Food for Kids programs, up to $180,000, are matched thanks to gifts from the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma, 7-Eleven Stores, Lezlie and David Hudiburg, David Gorham and an anonymous donor.
"7-Eleven is proud to help, as we have for decades. We encourage our fellow Oklahomans to take advantage of the opportunity to have their donations matched dollar for dollar," said Jim Brown, president of 7-Eleven Stores.
"No Oklahoma children should have to wonder where their next meal will come from."
In Garvin County, the Regional Food Bank works with seven partner agencies to fight hunger year-round.
They are Delta Community Action in Pauls Valley, serving Garvin County; DHS in Garvin County; Eastern Gate Baptist Church in Wynnewood; Pauls Valley Samaritans; Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program in PV; and food programs in Stratford and Lindsay.
Last fiscal year, nearly 400,000 meals were provided to Garvin County residents.
The Food for Kids Programs helped to provide more than 2.8 million meals for chronically hungry Oklahoma children last school year.
Donations help fund the Backpack Program which provides food insecure elementary school children with sacks of food to help get them through the weekend and long breaks.
They also assist in stocking the shelves of school pantries that provide food for both middle and high school students at nearly 180 schools through the School Pantry program.
During the summer months, the Summer Feeding Program provides free meals and snacks every weekday to any child under the age of 18 in more than 130 sites across the state.
"No one child can thrive on an empty stomach. Your donations help ensure that our Food for Kids programs are there to provide important nutrition that kids need in order to live a healthy life," said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer or the Regional Food Bank.
Donations can be made by visiting foodforkids.us or by calling 405-600-3136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.