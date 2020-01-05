By Tim Smith
Happy New Year – and welcoming in a new decade, already five days old. I know that your resolutions were set down, in perfect vision for the year ahead.
Let me get right to our new year. Once again, we celebrated traditions that define this time of the season. They surround the events in Pasadena, California, most importantly, the Rose Parade and then, the playing of the Rose Bowl game, "The Granddaddy Of Them All."
The New Year's gridiron battle interest is a direct link to my dad and his heritage, he was a California native and attended Cal-Berkeley, (that will be important in a minute) and to my mom, who grew up in the heart of the Midwest, in Kewanee, Illinois.
It was a classic Rose Bowl pairing, made in heaven.
The year that I was born, in fact, approximately a month and a half before, Cal played Northwestern in the Rose Bowl game and a young man from mother's hometown scored the winning touchdown for Northwestern.
The family story goes that Mother got so excited during its playing that my grandmother was worried that I might arrive just a bit too early.
Just that image alone makes me smile as I share with you, not of me arriving early, but of my wonderful mom, who at 96 still watches sports as a matter of daily course, running around their house, hooping and hollering as a native son took it across the goal line against 'Good ole Cal'. Sorry Dad.
Adding just a bit more to Dad's frustration, the Cal coach, legendary Lynn "Pappy" Waldorf, had taken over the reigns in 1947 at Cal after coaching at, you guessed it, Northwestern.
Anyway, I arrived as scheduled, in a winter ice and snow storm, and all was well. Does it get much better than that? Certainly not to this child of the Rose Bowl game and its history.
Since I have taken us back to the future through the side door, (hey it is a new year), and while our families were enjoying the Christmas holidays of 1957 and 1981, yes, the shows must go on, on that December 19, 1957 the original Broadway production of “The Music Man,” starring Robert Preston in his Tony Award winning role as Harold Hill, premiered
(Note: October 2020 will see Hugh Jackman starring in “The Music Man” on Broadway.)
On December 20, 1981, “Dreamgirls,” starring Jennifer Hudson in her Tony winning role as Effie White, opened its long Broadway run. Ms. Hudson is currently starring in the film “Cats.”
For my Pauls Valley/Garvin County, Oklahoma readers, you may remember that Tony nominated, (for that same “Dreamgirls” production), Obba Babatunde, was a featured guest artist at the 2005 Valley Arts Festival.
The Pauls Valley Arts Council presented him with their Arts Ambassador award, in part, for his continuing work in the entertainment industry.
In 2016, Mr. Babatunde would win a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series." He was the friend of a former Pauls Valley colleague and arts council mainstay who was able to secure his 05' attendance. Well done Beth.
. . . and finally: Recently, I highlighted that on 12/20/19, two major films were being released on the same day. According to Garrison Keillor, author and host of A Prairie Home Companion, on 12/20/1946, the film, “It's A Wonderful Life,” starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, ". . . was previewed in a charity showing at New York City's Globe Theatre, one day before the film's official premiere . . . Reviews of the film were mixed . . . (but) during the 1970s, the film began showing up on television during Christmastime.”
For further incites into the world of writing, especially poetry, you might enjoy Mr. Keillor's web offering, “The Writer's Almanac.”
Looking down, on the new 'Hollywood?': Check out the excellent new film offering through Amazon Prime, “The Aeronauts,” starring Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones.
This may be one of the sleeper offerings of the new film year. I stood up at the house to watch the ending, and that just does not happen.
Spoiler alert: Much of “The Aeronauts” takes place in a basket, but remember, in Ron Howard's film “Apollo 13” virtually all of the action took place in a space capsule.
Next week: “Star Wars” remembered.
I know, sorry, but it had to be mentioned: Schools are soon to open, in our towns. Today is also our oldest son's birthday – have a happy one.
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation, since 1/06.
See you in the paper,
