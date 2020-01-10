It's just about Missoula time

Auditions for the next local Missoula Children's Theatre visit is set to get started at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at the Bosa Community Center.
Open to all PV, Whitebead and home-school kids, performances of “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast” will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
• The Garvin County Republican Party's regular meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
The next one for the Republicans is Jan. 13. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
• The Garvin County Environmental Group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the PV Public Library. The topic of discussion is plastic pollution.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Jan. 12.
• The Hopewell Church in Wynnewood is inviting the public to upcoming events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.
The events are a community development expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the senior citizens center in Wynnewood and a community worship service starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pauls Valley.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Jan. 14. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
• The Full Gospel Church of Pauls Valley, 308 S. Pine, hosts a monthly open mic gospel singing the third Saturday of the month starting at 6:30 p.m. The next one is Jan. 18.
• Darrell Riley of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled to be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the PV Public Library. Sessions are meant to help veterans with claims and services. The next one is Jan. 28.
