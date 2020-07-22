It starts with you

We need God to heal our land, and we need Him to change our nation. As we look at all the problems facing our country, we want to point to someone else a lot of times, but God tells us that the source of the problems falls on our responsibility, God’s people.
“if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14)
Notice that God says, “If My people who are called by My name . . ” God does not say a thing about our culture or the world. God is talking to us.
God deals with a nation that turns its back on Him. If a culture wants to be free of God, He will let it have that freedom. But freedom from God brings consequences.
God’s people are the ones who are supposed to pray for their nation. God will pay attention to our prayers when we come to Him humbly, seek His face, and turn toward Him.
This is a wake-up call. It is time to pray. This is not a time for casual prayer. It is time to storm the gates of Heaven with prayer that calls out to God in urgency.
In the Bible, prayer has stopped storms, calmed waves, healed the sick, raised people from the dead, and even stopped time. The Bible reminds us, with God, all things are possible.
“But Jesus looked at them and said to them, “With men this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”” (Matthew 19:26)
Hollywood cannot save us. No movie or actor will get us out of this. Technology cannot save us either. Our phones and devices feed us a ton of information that heightens our stress and anxiety.
“casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.” (1 Peter 5:7)
God is bigger than any problem we are facing right now. We need to remember that there is a spiritual element to every problem, and this is a time to pray.
God tells us we need to humble ourselves, pray, seek His presence, and turn our backs on what the world is telling us. If we do that, God promises to hear our prayers, forgive our sins, and restore our land to health.
God keeps His promises. Let us keep praying. A spiritual awakening starts with God’s people. It starts with you.
“Heavenly Father, I need to humble myself, pray, seek Your presence, and turn my back on what the world is telling me. I am so thankful You promise to hear my prayers, forgive my sins, and restore our land to health. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
