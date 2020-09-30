It was STORY time

The challenges we all face did not diminish the impact of the STORY conference, conducted virtually this year, from its home base of Nashville, Tennessee, this past Thursday and Friday.
A regular attendee since 2017, what was missed from the previous communal and synergistic gatherings in the Schermerhorn Concert Hall, home of the Nashville Symphony, was more than made up for in the approximately 40 breakout sessions featuring speakers and attendees from some 30 countries and from every continent, with the exception of Antarctica, each one sharing a different story or storytelling application.
By the end of the second day, I was “zoomed” out.
Overall, being active in the “chat” spaces, thus leading to more direct connection, kept the afternoon coffee to a minimum.
Subsequent STORY conferences are going to be challenged in how to provide the gathering experience, with a virtual option somehow attached. Given their success this year, I’m fairly certain that they will be able to find a way to make that profitable from the business and creative side of the equation. But enough of that, on to some takeaways.
Certainly, the impact of the virus was a topic that all presenters, in some manner, had to address.
I discovered that during the first day, where there were no breakout sessions and only ‘featured’ speakers, that there was minimal reflection on how the current challenges affected personal productivity. Once we were in Friday’s virtual auditoriums, the chat space became more impactful as to the flow of those agendas.
Day one set the tone, day two, direct applications.
What was more impressive was how organizers made the shift from a live event to a virtual one in a matter of months – and it was carried off with few glitches along the way.
In the weeks ahead I will be sharing some of the particulars of my engagement, but for now, I am savoring the experience and in that quiet time, I hope to generate something that you can apply in your daily journey through what remains of this most interesting year – and beyond.
I leave you with a quote from one of the presenters: “A story’s greatest power is to connect.” And that we did.
Back to some surfing – the television landscape that is: Happened upon a most entertaining film the other evening on Netflix that stars the female lead in the extremely popular, “Stranger Things,” Millie Bobby Brown. The film: “Enola Holmes.”
Ms. Brown plays the sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, and we follow her as she embarks on her own detective path in this well-crafted period drama. Using modern techniques, the most engaging of all, breaking the classic “fourth wall” by speaking directly to us on camera, adds a character dimension that is refreshing, given its darker moments, including violence. You may want to watch before allowing younger children to experience.
Ms. Brown has certainly grown before our very eyes, and she handles the leading role with aplomb and grace.
Great fun: Yes, there is still time in our day for a smile or two – maybe even more. An organization has developed a most intriguing way to show fan support at organized/stadium sporting events, in this case, it is the University of Arkansas and their Razorback football program.
Reading between a few social media lines, apparently you purchase a life-size (cardboard it appears) photo of yourself, (I even saw a cat in one advertisement), and the company will process it and then it is placed in an empty seat at the stadium. I will let you know the company’s name as soon as I can locate. Play ball!
There’s that smile – and why not, you deserve “a (cardboard) break, today.”
PS: Heard from a reader who shared that her family is enjoying the musical “Hamilton” on Disney +. In her words: “My kids are really into (it) as well . . . is great in teaching history.”
“The song remembers when.”
