It was 'tee-time' in 'T-town'

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
Est: 2020
“. . . in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” [Mark Twain]
There was a short-lived television program back in the mid-1960s that was a precursor to social medial and the refined process of instant communication and comment on today’s political and social figures/climate, titled, That Was The Week That Was (or) TW3.
Widely popular, (as memory recalls), for its successful blending of commentary and humor, it was an ideal co-pilot over the emerging talk-show airspace. I have used its logo, TW3, to bring reflections to you in the past, and what better time than now to return to it as I reflect at the week that was spent in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the staging of the 104th PGA Golf Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, won in a dramatic three-hole playoff by Justin Thomas.
I attended the event with two of our four sons, both avid golfers, and the memories made over our six days are enough to keep us reminiscing for years to come.
Over the next few columns, I will share just a few of those highlights.
This week, let’s begin with the weather, and if we pause to look at it historically, it will probably be a challenge to find a time when the weather made more of an impact on the conducting of a major golf championship event.
The course, one of the most demanding in this country due to its hilly terrain, when coupled with the high winds, cold temperatures, misty rain, intense heat – and more wind, the players were challenged from all fronts and in the end, simply did not know how to respond.
What I found truly enlightening was the fact that a number of players from Great Britain, Ireland and Continental Europe, with impressive resumes, including wins in major championships, (11 major champions to be more precise), were on their way home after missing the cut.
I commented to one of our sons that I am certain they were sitting on their planes wondering, “What the heck was that all about?”
From reports garnered in/around the crowd of patrons; not only was it the course’s layout and the weather, but getting up and down out of the sand traps that dot the landscape proved to be unexpectedly challenging.
On the other side of the ropes, the city of Tulsa supported the event in unprecedented ways, (see below) and in doing so, hotel space was nearly impossible to secure. They concurrently welcomed top-tier events that provided patrons with options that made spending the week in Tulsa a true travel destination experience.
Arts and about +1: The city conducted an Ironman competition and hosted major talents, The Eagles, Robert Earl Keen and Brooks and Dunn to its stages. Dining was like it was in pre-virus days, everyone seemed to be having a good time, big screens ever at the ready.
The final report of the total economic impact on the city has not been officially released.
I am probably safe in saying that it will far exceed expectations.
I sat next to a couple at the golf course from out of state, and due to the scope of the week’s calendar, had to stay an hour outside of Tulsa and then had to drive in, find a place to park, yet in the end, they seemed perfectly content with their decision to attend. That, to me, is the mark of a great city when everyone pulls together and brings back to normal our life’s routines even during hectic times.
I will never forget the police officers who assisted us in moving from the parking area onto the tournament site; they were not only polite and helpful; they seemingly were just as engaged in the event as we were, both in our coming and in our going.
Next week, more from “inside, and near the ropes” or the “Tiger Wave” on steroids.
Remember, there is always and opening night, certainly in Tulsa town. For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021: A Broadway Baby.
God Bless America
and
God Bless Uvalde, Texas
TAS
Commented
