It's a cut for stages series

By Tim Smith
Est: January-2006
Taking stages: The February '23 Special Series – The final.
Hope you have enjoyed my February series, reminiscing about the days when “we were all young together,” on Drury’s campus.
Its compilation was just good for the soul.
Wrapping up my salute to Drury University’s Sesquicentennial, and since we are so focused on awards season: One of the areas where Drury’s theatre arts program really took the lead on campus was sponsoring an annual trip to New York City.
In the span of spring break week, we were able to see a number of Broadway, and off-Broadway productions, that included back stage visits to meet some of the theater’s most influential artists, and its up-and-coming next generation.
The engagement with those who made the stage come alive was memorable, and when coupled with meeting them in/around brilliantly conceived stage settings, that made it even more compelling.
One of the most exciting, (I still get goosebumps) was seeing the original Tony Award winning musical, Company.
And not just any performance, it was the night after it had won a Tony for best musical.
A cast member, with roots in Springfield, Missouri, (the home of Drury), was able to get us a visit “on-stage.”
Note: The set for Company also won the Tony for its designer, Boris Aronson.
While waiting to enter, who should walk up to the stage door area where we were standing but the show’s director, Harold Prince, and the musical’s composer/lyricist, Stephen Sondheim.
Mr. Prince had also won the Tony for directing, and even more significant, given his already near legendary credential, was Mr. Sondheim, who had won his first Tony Awards in his dual role. There was a Tony given that year for music and one for lyrics.
They were coming to talk with the production team to congratulate them on a job well done. What a night.
A very private and personal time, we never did meet with our Springfield benefactor to thank him personally.
Before leaving “An evening, with Company”: Of his 18 most noted works, it took Mr. Sondheim seven productions before garnering those Tony’s for Company. We are talking about the brilliance of West Side Story, Gypsy, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and Do I Hear a Waltz.
For all students, young or old, never stop creating.
From our small college stage to standing next to Broadway luminaries, it just does not get any better than that.
These moments are events, more than just encounters, as so much is tied up within.
As a theater educator, you want to ensure that each production you stage is an event, something that the cast and crew will remember long after the curtain comes down.
Not just the experience of live theater production, but, and this must always be a top priority, especially when working with non-professionals: Was it worth their time.
Did they experienced enduring and sustainable values that would impact their future? Nearly impossible to build any long-term theater program without that take-away.
Degrees confirmed, curtains up, let the shows go on, and on, and on.
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” (Wynton Marsalis)
t. a. smith
