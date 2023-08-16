It's a new year at Paoli schools

(Courtesy of Paoli Superintendent David Morris)
A great start to the school year! Paoli School’s first day was August 9.
Paoli School is starting with several new students this year. Paoli Superintendent David Morris contributes this to the wonderful teachers, staff and programs offered at Paoli Public School. At Paoli all students eat breakfast and lunch for free due to an ongoing grant. This grant saves parents around $800 per student per year in cafeteria fees.
Paoli School offers a four-year-old program in partnership with Delta Head Start and currently has a few spots available for anyone looking for a program for their child. If interested you can call Paoli School at 405-484-7336.
Superintendent Morris has reported that Paoli School currently has 11 students enrolled in college concurrent courses where they will receive high school and college credits. He went on to say that as the year progresses that number will grow.
In years past Paoli School has had students graduate from high school with over 30 college credit hours which will allow them as college students to complete and graduate from college earlier than a normal college student.
Paoli School offers its students a scholarship that allows all Paoli concurrent students the ability to attend college at no expense to the students as long as they complete and pass the course they are enrolled in at the college.
In the past 10 years Paoli School has had graduates finish college with degrees in teaching, accounting, medical doctor, nursing, veterinarian, business, human resources, and many other areas of occupation.
Another popular program at Paoli is its aviation program. Paoli School has several students enrolled in aviation one, two and three which will allow students to explore fields in aviation and obtain certificates (required to work) in various aviation fields.
Many of these students have already spent time in flight simulators and actual time in the air flying. Paoli School currently has four flight simulators available to students to obtain simulator seat time requirements for a pilot’s license. The aviation three students that complete the program requirements this year will have the opportunity to test and receive a pilot's license towards the end of this school year.
Another popular program at Paoli School is its outdoor education program which allows students to explore a variety of activities such as archery, shogun sports (trap and skeet), stick ball, Oklahoma Hunter Education and Safety (student gets hunter education card) and a variety of other outdoor activities.
Paoli’s sports programs are one of the most popular programs at the school.
Superintendent Morris said that during the time he has been at Paoli School they have had on average one to two athletes a year go on to play at the college level in basketball or football.
He attributes this to the fact that scouts view film of school athletic events on Hudle which gives them the ability to see students across the state no matter how big or how small the school.
Superintendent Morris said he could go on and on about the staff and programs that Paoli School has to offer. He said being a small school and with modern technology Paoli has the ability to customize and offer just about any educational and/or career path that a student wants to pursue.
Paoli School continues to grow its programs and look for ways to better equip its students for the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.