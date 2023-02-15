It's all about community

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
The February '23 Special Series
I hope that you are enjoying these shorter reflections during the month of February.
Family matters, and all is well, necessitated that I send the columns to the Democrat a bit earlier than normal.
When last we met, I was beginning a look back on the four years that I spent on the original “40 acres” of Drury University, (it was Drury College up until 2000) as a way of celebrating the school’s 150th anniversary, being conducted throughout 2023.
Last week, it was about mentoring and the positive impact that the smaller campus setting has on the development of a student’s confidence, especially as they can work and succeed, and more importantly, stumble, and yet, knowing that with each new attempt, it is carried out in a protective and nurturing environment.
They also are given the opportunity to actually do a great deal of work, and that is most important, especially for those of us who went on to teach theater in the public schools.
Many of area educational systems had limited resources required to conduct a strong performing arts presence. One had to build a program, sometimes from scratch, and that was made easier if they learned to be resourceful and work within very limited budgets. That critical, and creative thinking made for stronger practitioners. Drury provided that exposure – that environment.
As it is awards season: The performing arts are all about community and it was a natural fit when those living in Springfield, who were also supporters of the Drury theatre arts program, were asked to serve on its Academy of Dramatic Arts.
Part of their commitment was that they would agree to see all the main stage and workshop productions, (as memory serves), and, at the end of the school year, in a variety of categories, they would vote on the season’s best.
The awards were set up much like today’s Tony Awards for work on Broadway.
It was then all brought together at a gala, year-end awards banquet.
No surprise: One of the first traditions that I instituted when I served as a teacher of drama, was to establish my own academy based on this model. It brought the school, parents, local citizens and students together in the spirit of building something brand new. An opportunity that does not come that often.
I am reminded of an interview of an accomplished actress who was reflecting back on her career, and in particular, her role in a major Broadway musical that featured an entire cast of young people, ages 16-25 approximately.
When the production ended prematurely, and they were all out of work, she remembered, and now as an adult, that one of her most enduring lessons from that period was that young people so often forget that with each experience, good or bad, they are building something.
It’s a journey, she stayed with it, many did not. Painful is the memory of a failed work, gentleness given to herself for using it to create something new.
Drury set the stage for that awareness, and I am forever grateful.
Another way that the Drury theater arts program engaged with the local community is that its faculty and, on occasion, its students, would be involved in productions at Springfield [Missouri] Little Theatre, a well-established, professionally oriented company serving the area since 1934.
Next week: Taking it to the next stage – or should I say, stages.
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
t. a. smith
