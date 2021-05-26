It's all about skill in 4-H contest

Garvin County 4-H came together on May 5 to host its annual Consumer Decisions and Skill a Thon contest preceding the SE District Contest on May 17.
A total of 16 members from multiple clubs judged six classes of situations that make the consumer aware of and identify their needs.
The second portion of the contest was the Skill a Thon. Members were asked to identify items found in everyday life.
Examples of some of the items identified were a dress form, a wok, and a paint roller. Categories were sewing and clothing, interior design and household ID and foods and cooking.
In the senior division there were four members competing. These 4-H members were also asked to give one set of reasons as well.
First place went to Karlie Koesler of Pauls Valley, second place to Taryn McCaa of Elmore City, third place to Laci Lewis of Elmore City and rounding out the senior division was Lauren Earp, also of Elmore City.
The junior division results included first place going to Riley Lundy of Stratford, second place to Faith Wright of Stratford, third going to Kally Milligan of the Pauls Valley 4-H, fourth going to sister Tinley Milligan of the Pauls Valley 4-H, and rounding out the top five is Kolbi Koesler, also of the Pauls Valley 4-H club.
This contest was tough especially with the Skill a Thon portion. It was decided to mix it up a bit and invite leaders andparents to compete as well. Here are the results for the adult division.
Lorna Lewis of Elmore City was the high score, followed by Jennifer Earp, coming out in third place was Melissa Koesler and rounding out the adult division was Larry Lewis of Elmore City.
“Congratulations to all our participants, it truly was a tough contest, and all did very well. We look forward to changing some things up and making it even better and more enjoyable next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.