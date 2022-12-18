It's film night holiday style

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
Where has this month gone? Can you believe it is Christmas a week from today? I still have shopping to do, yet thankfully, anything that needed to be mailed off is winging its way northward.
Arrival dates get closer and closer each year, but somehow, they make it under those distant trees.
With the stress slowly subsiding as we near the big day, I invite you to check out my listing of some of my favorite classic Christmas films from an era long since gone, but not forgotten as each frame of these masterpieces continue to inspire.
I have also included a few that are contemporary that always make it to this family viewing period.
I have shared my thoughts on A Christmas Story in an earlier visit, so that can be added to this listing.
Here we go:
The Bishops Wife: A simple story of an angel, Cary Grant, who comes to the aid of a local bishop who is looking for guidance so that he may complete the building of a new church. I watch for many reasons, the supporting cast is excellent, and I enjoy seeing a non-comedic turn by Mr. Grant. I am a fan of his, and many years ago, I had the rare privilege to be in the audience for his one-man touring showcase – a “conversation” about his legendary career. He was charming, and not at all comedic – yet armed with that famous twinkle and smile when called upon.
Going My Way: This film features two Oscar winning performances, Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald, and I enjoy watching as part of an overall holiday weekend of movies. Something for everyone, including opera. Don’t miss the ending – a truly inspirational moment in film history.
Elf: I have been a Bob Newhart fan all of my adult life, and his role as “Poppa” is vintage. He always seems to have just one more thing to say – and we get the honor of filling that in for ourselves, and it always makes us laugh.
White Christmas: Please watch if for no other reasons than to hear the Irving Berlin score, savor the Robert Alton choreography, and to embrace the relationships that sustain the characters in challenging times. It is just that kind of film. The military connection that propels the story is always important to highlight during the holidays, especially reminding us of the sacrifice that our young women and men are making – many far from home, this holiday period.
While You Were Sleeping: I watch because I grew up near Chicago, the location for the film, and my grandparents also lived in a big old (Victorian) home, inviting and warm, similar to the one the family portrayed in the film share.
During the holidays we spent our entire school break at that house, surrounded by our cousins and my grandparents’ friends. Most of those years we had large snowfalls to keep us fully engaged outside.
Good viewing – happy holidays and a very Merry Christmas. Safe travels where ever you may go. Don’t worry, Santa will find you.
A moment for creative reflection: Each year @ this time I like to salute the winners of the Kennedy Center Honors, given for “lifetime contributions to American culture through the performing arts.” This year’s honorees are: Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, U2, George Clooney and Tania Leon.
Remember, there is always an opening night, filled now with Christmas lights, in our towns!
For EFA & for JS: Who gave me a start in writing for the newspaper.
t.a. smith
“Sorry it wasn’t shorter. I didn’t have time.” [Jim Murray: LA Times sportswriter]
Where ARTS Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat. Founded: 1904.
