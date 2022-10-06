It's millions in PREP funds to south OK

The Oklahoma Legislature designated millions of dollars from the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity (PREP) Fund for several projects in southern Oklahoma in a special legislative session last week.
"Each of these projects plays a very important role in the economic development of our state," said Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, whose House district includes a southern portion of Garvin County.
"We have a unique opportunity right now to make a historic investment into our state and change the lives of every Oklahoman. I'm anxiously awaiting the governor's approval of these bills."
House Bill 1016 appropriates $100.35 million from the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity (PREP) Fund to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission and the Oklahoma Air Service Development Grant Program Revolving Fund.
Of that money, $22.35 million will be awarded to the Ardmore Taxiways and Runways to make needed upgrades to runways and taxiways at an industrial airpark located in the southern region of the state in an effort to increase future economic development in the region.
The remainder of the appropriation will be used for an air traffic control tower in Tulsa, an airplane hangar on or near the Will Rogers World Airport, general improvements at the West Woodward Airport, upgraded construction of hangers at airparks and airports used for economic development, and for the Oklahoma Air Service Development Grant Program.
House Bill 1019 appropriates $75.95 million from the PREP Fund to the Oklahoma Dept. of Commerce, which will designate $25 million to the Ardmore Intermodal Rail to construct the needed facility upgrades, including intermodal rail, at the Ardmore Industrial Airpark.
Other monies will be used to enhance trade with Latin America, Europe and Southeast Asia, to construct needed facility upgrades at the Oklahoma State Fair Grounds and to fund other industrial parks in counties not already receiving PREP funds.
House Bill 1021 creates the Pandemic Relief Primary Source Revolving Fund, the Pandemic Relief Secondary Source Revolving Fund and the Work Force Coordination Revolving Fund through the Oklahoma Dept. of Commerce.
The Legislature met last week to reconvene the Second Extraordinary Session to distribute federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and PREP funds. HB1016, HB1019 and HB1021 are available to be signed by the governor.
(Rep. Tammy Townley, a Republican, represents House District 48 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Carter, Murray and Garvin counties.)
