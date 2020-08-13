Garvin County Retired Educators Association will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
To find out more about joining the online meeting, contact Terry Ann Pitmon at 580-310-2851.
• Two nights of preaching and one night “full of worship” is set to make a stop in Pauls Valley this week.
“Genesis: The Rebirth of Revival” has a 7 p.m. start the nights of Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 13-15 at the Wacker Park Bandshell in Pauls Valley.
On Facebook look for 39 Ministries or email ministrywithamessage@yahoo.com.
• This year it's a smaller version of the Garvin County Fair planned for Aug. 28-29.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year's fair is expected to only include livestock shows at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley
Current plans are to have no exhibits for 4-H, open class or the Oklahoma Home and Community Education clubs, known better as just OHCE.
The various activities for kids, normally held during two days at the fair, will also not be offered this year because of the virus threat.
• This year the big fundraiser for the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce will be a golf tournament set to come next month.
Normally it's a celebration banquet held in April, which this year was first postponed and then canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chamber's golf tourney is now set for Friday, Sept. 18 at the PV Municipal Golf Course located on Airline Road. There will be a 10 a.m. shotgun start with registration at 8:30 a.m.
A four-person team fee is $200, while other sponsorship opportunities are available. To find out more call the chamber office at 405-238-6491 or email jaclyn.woods@chickasaw.net to register.
It may be a ways off but the next community clean up work day has been set in Pauls Valley.
After last year's successful start to the Pockets of Progress campaign and some delays because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the new work day has been for this fall.
This week officials announced the next community clean up day is now scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.
Times are 8 a.m. to noon as the public is invited to come out and join the clean up effort. Group leaders will be reporting to the Santa Fe Depot Pavilion.
“Please mark your calendars to attend with your volunteer groups.”
The last Pockets of Progress day was an effort led by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, PV Ministerial Alliance and city of PV.
Anyone interested in volunteering can RSVP online at PaulsValleyChamber.com or call 405-238-6491.
