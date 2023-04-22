It's 'showtime' for ECU groups

The East Central University Chorale and Showtime will hold their semi-annual concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 24.
Each semester, ECU Chorale performs at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ada.
ECU Chorale is under the direction of Dr. Steven Walker.
The group will be performing pieces by Johannes Brahms, Jacob Narverud, Jakko Mantyjarvi, Victoria Davison and Rudy Lupinski.
ECU Showtime will also perform “Country Roads” by John Denver and “Please Remember” by Diane Warren.
The concert is free and open to the public.
