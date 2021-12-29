It's that time of year again

It is still December, and we tell ourselves it will finally be the year we keep all our New Year’s resolutions.
How hard can it be to finally set aside an hour for exercise each day, to stop consuming so much junk food and coffee, and to never sleep for less than eight hours again?
“For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God” (Ephesians 2:8)
It is by God’s grace that we are saved, not because of anything we could ever hope to attain or accomplish.
God’s gift of His son Jesus to save us from our sins through His death and resurrection is just that, a gift.
Doing all the good deeds in the world will never earn salvation because it is a gift from God.
We try hard to do the right things, but we always fall flat. We convince ourselves that as long as we are “good,” we will be fine, so we try hard to live up to specific standards to please everyone, and hopefully God too.
The problem is that there is nothing anyone can do in their power to “earn” God’s favor.
The desire to do the right things is one result of making Jesus the Lord of our lives, but we all continue to mess up because we are all saved by God’s grace. We still lose sight of it all sometimes and get caught up in the cycle of trying to “out-good” ourselves and others.
In light of any New Year’s resolutions you have already made this new year, join us in remembering the assurance of one thing we never have to work to attain: God’s grace.
It is hard to live up to New Year’s resolutions, but it is impossible to earn God’s favor through good works.
This year, realize and thank God for the gift of His grace and salvation through Jesus.
Where is spending more time with God on your list of priorities for the new year?
“Heavenly Father, I desire to do the good works You have for me to do. I may make some New Year's resolutions, but only after seeking Your will for what I need to commit to. I know good works will not be the way to You, but knowing You shows me the good works that please You. I commit to serve You and walk in obedience to Your will. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
