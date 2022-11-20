It's travel season - slightly expanded

By Tim Smith
Before setting our sites on the major holidays that are rapidly approaching, I would like for you to come along with me as a childhood friend and his wife generously shared their recent trip to Western Europe where they were able to attend the world-famous Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany.
With his permission, I will share some of his reflections of that experience that only occurs once every decade and has since 1634. Enjoy:
“This past September (we) were able to attend the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany. It was truly an outstanding event. The people there have been performing this play since 1634 but, due to the covid pandemic, the performance was postponed from (its normal decade slot in 2020) to 2022.
“The play emphasizes the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ though the resurrection was not really presented.
“It's hard to believe over 1,000 residents come together to stage this production. All are unpaid except for four singers from the Munich Opera. The play itself is a mixture of a large choir, soloists, musicians, and actors representing Jesus, Peter, John, Judas, Magdalene, Mary, Pilate, and other historical figures. The play is spoken/sung in German but textbooks are available to the attendees in the language of their choice.
“Speaking of which the Passion Theater holds over 4,500 spectators… (The play) runs for five hours! For us it started at 1:30 pm and went to 4:00 pm, then from 7:00 pm until 9:30 pm. In between there is a three-hour break for dinner at local restaurants. The shows start in the middle of May and runs to approximately Oct. 2.
“The next Passion Play will be in 2030.”
Monthly update: Chino Community Theatre, Chino, CA – CCT [*] Managing Committee Circle news: Attended the monthly managing committee meeting for the theater as they are preparing for the commencement of their full season in 2023. It has been a long road back from the virus and the state regulations that impacted them in the aftermath.
From the committee’s last meeting: One of the most compelling moments for me was seeing the energy surrounding the sale of season tickets. Always a good sign that everything is moving in the right direction.
While you are visiting the CCT website, I invite you then to travel to the newly posted, and equally inspiring, planned schedule for 2023 by the team at the Chino Community Children’s Theatre.
Will follow them in a bit more detail as the year unfolds.
I am honored to be a guest at this zoom offering, and then, to be able to share in their re-emergence within the Chino community. The goal is to inspire other theatres in this reading area as they too work to return to a performing arts landscape that has changed dramatically in the past three years.
Staying the course – important, yet challenging – and vital to long-range community health.
[*] Special note: Chino Community Theatre was awarded the #1 Community Theatre in the nation by the American Association of Community Theatre at AACTFest in 2009.
Historic fun X2: I have enjoyed watching two new documentaries.
The Automat. With limited commentary/insights from Mel Brooks, it’s a fun look at New York City and Philadelphia as true melting pot cities.
I had the pleasure of eating in one in the late '60s – coffee and donut as I recall. Even though charged only a nickel for each - I was, after all, a poor, and obviously starving, college student.
Secondly: If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast: A delightful documentary that focuses on men and women who are highly productive and competitive well into their 90s, and 100s. Host: Carl Reiner.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town.
t. a. smith
& For EFA
Where ARTS Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: PVD: Founded 1904.
