January honors go to PVHS students

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for January 2021 are Averyl Bell, Creed Edwards, Noelia Cruz-Vidal, Landin Weilenman, Molly Rickey and Preston Sanders.
• Averyl Bell is a sophomore and the daughter of Shawn and Senia Bell.
Averyl has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She competes in golf and is a football manager. She participates in FFA. In previous years Averyl has been awarded Citizenship.
• Creed Edwards is a sophomore and the son of Jonathan and Heather Edwards. Creed competes in baseball.
• Noelia Cruz Vidal is a junior and the daughter of Noel Cruz and Yasmin Vidal.
Noelia has been named to the Principal’s Honor. She participates in BPA. Noelia is a member of the Pauls Valley High School Pom Squad. She likes multimedia class and attending vo-tech.
• Landin Weilenman is a junior and the son of Robert Weilenman and Carrisa Taylor.
Landin has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. He competes in football, power lifting and baseball. In previous years Landin has been awarded Citizenship.
• Molly Rickey is a senior and the daughter of Jim and Sara Rickey.
Molly has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She serves as president in FCCLA, as vice president of Public Relations in Student Council and participates in Prayers Warriors. Molly is a member of the Pauls Valley High School Cheer Squad. She is also an active member of Trinity Baptist Church. In her free time she enjoys tumbling, baking, arts and crafts.
• Preston Sanders is a senior and the nephew of Loree Scheiman.
Preston is a member of The House youth group. In his free time he enjoys drawing, listening to music and writing stories.
