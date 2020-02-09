January students get the nod

Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for January 2020 are Kaylee Clark, Mason Prince, Faith Hernandez, Zachary Abeyta, Anijah Austin and Zane Weilenman.
• Kaylee Clark is a sophomore and the daughter of Lucinda Clark.
She is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. Kaylee participates in Prayer Warriors, Rotary Interact, and serves on Student Council. She competes on the high school cross country and track teams, and is also an active member of Valley Life Church Youth Group.
• Mason Prince is a sophomore and the son of Micheal and Tiffany Prince.
Mason is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. He participates in Prayer Warriors and competes on the varsity basketball and track teams. Mason is also active in Rise Youth Group at The House.
• Faith Hernandez is a junior and the daughter of Marcos and Angel Hernandez.
Faith is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, and is a member of the Oklahoma Honor Society. She also plays the flute in the Pauls Valley High School Marching Band.
• Zachary Abeyta is a junior and the son of Lawrence Abeyta and Bonnie Priddy.
Zachary is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, and participates in Business Professionals of America. As a sophomore, Zachary was awarded Outstanding Student in Film Art.
• Anijah Austin is a senior and the daughter of Charles Austin and Tracy Guy.
Anijah is on the Pauls Valley High School Cheer Squad.
• Zane Weilenman is a senior and the son of Robert Weilenman and Carissa Taylor.
Zane competes in varsity football, power lifting, track, and wrestling. He was named All-State Honorable Mention in Class 3A football this year, and was a state qualifier in track his junior year.
