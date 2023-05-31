Jazz festival is 'ee'ssential

By Tim Smith
The Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival, (“EE”), highlighted in last week’s column, is the cornerstone this week.
I enjoy viewing the performances of these extremely talented secondary students from EE competitions over the past few years.
Their high level of creativity, coupled with disciplined execution, is the result of their personal commitment, coupled with the visionary leadership to excel instilled by the men and women who educated and mentor them.
For further insights: Stay engaged with the 2023 EE competition period and enjoy the hour [+] long Q & A with Wynton Marsalis, and members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra answering festival participants’ questions.
Most illuminating and refreshing. If only the nation’s arts educators would tune in, it would be an energy boost for certain. These are tough times for them.
I came across the May 13, 2023 announcement from Jazz at Lincoln Center, (host/sponsors of the EE event), of the winners of the 28th Annual Essentially Ellington competition. Note; “EE” is the hallmark program for the largest jazz organization network in the world.
Wynton Marsalis, Managing and Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center, presented (the) recognitions and awards.
Here are some of his remarks: “It is emotional for me to hear our young people play during Essentially Ellington. Just to see some of them playing by memory, understanding how difficult it is for them to face their nerves, the things they have to do to not let the ensemble down and the difficulty of what is being played. . .To think that competing against people is important-you realize as you get older that that is not what’s important . . . The things we take away from these experiences have nothing to do with competition. It has everything to do with coming together with people.”
When a student inquired about respecting the jazz masters, Mr. Marsalis said; “You’re not in competition with them, you are a part of them.”
Mr. Marsalis, has also been highly visible, of late, speaking at college commencements.
You may want to watch his compelling and moving addresses at The University of Michigan and Colgate University:
From his Colgate address: May 21, 2023: “Your people have traveled from near and far to be here today. Your people have expended all types of resources to get YOU here. Your people have taught you more than you thought it possible to know, and your people have invested so many quietly powerful prayers to undergird your resolve to complete this journey. They now are here, in this definitive moment, to be with you and for you, to bear witness and to share in the triumph of what you have accomplished.” He continues:
“I want you to allow yourself to feel the embrace of your family, your professors and mentors, and the pride of alumni and future students. And though your journey is singular, you are not alone. We have all gathered here to celebrate your induction into the life of the learned and we will be here to help with your transition into the newfound responsibilities that come with the freedoms of adulthood.”
Here is to our graduations everywhere. Let the music of life begin.
Next week: Another stop along the “disturbing trend” roadway.
Remembering Tina: One of the most electrifying performances I have ever seen was Tina Turner doing “Proud Mary” as the opening act for Lionel Ritchie in LA. Rest in peace.
“Don’t try to explain it just nod your head: Breath In, Breath Out – Move On.”
[Thanks to, Jimmy Buffett]
