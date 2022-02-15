Jefferson descendent to speak at ECU

In celebration of Black History Month, the ECU Black Alumni Association is presenting Shannon LaNier at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at East Central University in Ada.
LaNier is an entrepreneur, author, TV personality, social media influencer – and the sixth great-grandson of Thomas Jefferson.
LaNier will bring his motivational humor to the free event at Ataloa Theatre in Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
He will share his life, touching on everything from his presidential lineage and genealogy to racial equality and his career in media.
LaNier is a direct descendent of the Declaration of Independence author and slave Sally Hemings.
The man who wrote “all men are created equal” owned more than 600 slaves and fathered six children with one of them. While it’s a complicated family history LaNier grew up with (confirmed by DNA in 1998), nothing has stopped his success.
He co-authored the book “Jefferson’s Children: The Story of One American Family,” along with photojournalist Jane Feldman.
The book reads like a family album and follows LaNier on his journey across the country to meet relatives from both sides of the family: the Jeffersons and Hemings, those that have embraced their heritage and those that want nothing to do with the third president of the United States.
Although LaNier has explored his heritage, he has been in the limelight his entire life.
His first television job was as a teenager in Cincinnati, Ohio, on “Real Exchange,” a talk show focusing on issues important to young people.
He graduated from Kent State University and jumped headfirst into media in front of the camera at CBS2 Morning Show, then as a writer, director, editor, videographer and reporter at News 12 Networks.
LaNier is also an entrepreneur and owner of “365 Productions,” the senior producer of “Black Enterprise Business Report” and Black Enterprise Magazine’s “Entrepreneur of the Week” correspondent.
He is currently a television news anchor with BNC (Black News Channel). He has hosted and/or appeared on several television shows, including CW39’s morning show in Houston, Texas, and “Arise Entertainment 360” that aired on Centric (BET’s sister station), CNN – Newsroom, MSNBC with Katy Tur, The Today Show, CBS Sunday Morning, ABC’s here & Now, Black Enterprise Business Report, Our World with Black Enterprise, and Survivor’s Remorse.
