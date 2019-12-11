Farms and a whole bunch of things that go with them are at the center of a Jefferson Early Learning Center project funded by the Pauls Valley Foundation for Academic Excellence.
The project from Janie Jones is called “Something to Quack About.”
This project, which received $223 in funding, adds a reading component to the farm unit that is already being taught in the early childhood classrooms.
Each classroom does a farm unit each year with many different activities and projects.
This project provides resources about a farm, farm animals and everyday farm activities.
“Our world is changing to where fewer kids are growing up around a farm,” Jones says.
“A farm unit helps kids to understand early life lessons that can be found on a farm.
“It also teaches them vocabulary that can be used as a cornerstone to literacy while students are learning more about the world around them.”
