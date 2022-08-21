Jesus came to save us

The entire Bible, including the Book of Jeremiah, points to our need to be saved, and our Savior is Jesus.
“But this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, says the Lord: I will put My law in their minds, and write it on their hearts; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people.” (Jeremiah 31:33)
Hundreds of years before Jesus’ birth, God promised to save Israel and create a new covenant. In the new covenant, people will experience forgiveness and a closeness to God they have never known.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
Jesus secured the new covenant with His life, death, and resurrection.
The old covenant relied on the people’s ability to follow the Ten Commandments, but over time they failed.
Anyone who sinned had to offer a sacrifice to pay the debt of their sins. When Jesus was born, He did what they could never do. Jesus lived a sinless life, and sacrificed Himself on the cross, and paid the debt for our sin once and for all.
“No more shall every man teach his neighbor, and every man his brother, saying, ‘Know the Lord,’ for they all shall know Me, from the least of them to the greatest of them, says the Lord. For I will forgive their iniquity, and their sin I will remember no more.” (Jeremiah 31:34)
That is what happens when we ask Jesus to save us. God forgives our past, present, and future sins, and we receive the Holy Spirit, who guides us toward what God wants for our lives.
It is not about being in church all our life or never at all; it is about being born again.
It is a miracle from God that changes our lives from the inside out, now and forever.
Jesus offers salvation to anyone who will surrender and ask. All you have to do is ask.
Have you surrendered your life to Jesus?
Repeat this prayer.
Dear Lord Jesus, I know that I am a sinner. I ask for Your forgiveness today. I believe You died for my sins and rose from the dead. I now turn from my sins, and I invite You to come into my heart. I ask You to be Lord of my life. I want to trust and follow You as my Lord and Savior. In Jesus' name, Amen.
“Heavenly Father, Thank You for saving me and for the life I now have in You. You are the one I submit to this day and for the rest of my life. I am so thankful heaven is now my home. Thank You, Father, for all I now have in You. In Jesus' name, Amen.”
