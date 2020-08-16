Jesus can bring light in your life

Have you ever been in the dark, and you turned your phone on? The light from your phone is bright and made the darkness go away.
That is a lot like how Jesus is in our dark world. Jesus is the light. Where Jesus is, darkness leaves.
“Then Jesus spoke to them again, saying, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life.” (John 8:12)
When we walk with Jesus, we do not have to walk in darkness. Jesus came to destroy the enemy’s work. Jesus came to set people free. In Jesus, we all have the freedom and a brand new life.
The new life that Jesus brought us is the best life we can ever have. It brings freedom and peace for us. It is a life of freedom from the things that once held us back.
“As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world.” (John 9:5)
Jesus brought light into our lives, and when we put our trust in Jesus, we can walk in that light in every area of our lives. No matter what you are facing, know that Jesus came to bring life and light to your situation.
All you have to do is choose to Believe and walk in the light Jesus provides.
We are called to not only walk in the light but be the light for others. You might be thinking. “You do not know my situation.” Your right, but Jesus does, and your story is not finished.
It is just beginning, so let the light of Jesus shine through you so others can know what a miracle that Jesus does in your life.
Do you walk in the light that Jesus provides?
“Heavenly Father, Jesus is the light of the world. I will follow Jesus, and not walk in darkness, but have the light of life. I know that whatever I face, Jesus came to bring life and light to my situation. I walk in the light Jesus provides. In His name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.