Jesus gives you strength

When you feel like you cannot keep going after going through a difficult situation, you need to remember Jesus is your strength.
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13
The good news is that when we feel the most helpless, Jesus gives us strength. If we spend time with Jesus and get close to Him, He will give us the strength to keep going in difficult circumstances.
Regardless of what you are going through, do not give up. You can make it, and Jesus is the one who will stand by you and help you in the middle of difficult times.
Keeping a good attitude and continuing to believe in Jesus opens the door for Him to give you any strength, ability, and wisdom you need.
You may not always feel that you have it, but when you step out in faith, you will find that God is working in you, allowing you to finish the task in front of you.
Start believing that you can instead of thinking that you cannot.
Jesus gives you the ability and strength for one day at a time.
When you take time to look back at what God has already enabled you to do and what God has brought you through, you will be reminded that through Jesus, you can fulfill the purpose God gave you, both now and in the future.
You are stronger than you think!
God is in you, for you, and He will never leave or forsake you, so live courageously and always remember that Jesus is your strength!
“How do you deal with difficult situations? How do you keep going when you want to curl up in your bed, pull the covers over your head, and never come out?
“Heavenly Father, I thank You that You are in me, for me, and You will never leave nor forsake me, so I will live courageously and always remember that Jesus is my strength! You are always there to hold me up when things become challenging. I trust in You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
