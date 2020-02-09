Jesus made it all possible

How do we respond to what Jesus has done for us? Especially when we look at the selfless love that Jesus showed on the cross. Jesus’ actions not only deserve a response; they demand one.
“Then I said, ‘Behold, I have come In the volume of the book it is written of Me To do Your will, O God.’” (Hebrews 10:7)
How exactly should we respond? We need to respond by fellowship, confidence, and community. There is no better place to read about our response to Jesus than in today’s reading in Hebrews.
“For the law, having a shadow of the good things to come, and not the very image of the things, can never with these same sacrifices, which they offer continually year by year, make those who approach perfect.” (Hebrews 10:1)
No one comes to God except by the blood of Jesus. We have direct access to God through Jesus. He overcame death and now lives to intercede for us and give us grace in our time of need. Jesus is our eternal High Priest.
“let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience and our bodies washed with pure water.” (Hebrews 10:22)
What keeps us from enjoying close fellowship with Jesus? It could be a bunch of things: Doubt, shame, guilt, or even fear. We are all aware of our sins, and we can even feel as if we cannot even look up to God, let alone boldly come into His presence.
You may think to yourself and wish you had a clean conscience. Wish you were free from guilt. Maybe you are thinking right now that it is all up to you to remove these thoughts by working harder and by doing better.
It is not up to you. You can not earn access to God. Jesus earned it for you, and you already have the access!
“how much more shall the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit offered Himself without spot to God, cleanse your conscience from dead works to serve the living God?” (Hebrews 9:14)
Those who place their faith in Jesus are already cleansed and washed. All we have to do is repent and believe, and our conscience will be cleansed, our lives will be washed, and the new and living way will be opened up to us free of charge.
Nothing can separate us from God.
This is how we are all called to respond to Jesus. If not, we are trying to respond on our own, and we struggle with the guilt, anxiety, and shame, and we do not experience what God intended for us when He sent Jesus on our behalf.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
The invitation is open to you. Jesus has already made the way for you to draw near to God, to hold fast to God, and to do it alongside other Believers who can encourage you and push you forward.
Are you trying to access God on your own terms or on Jesus’ terms?
“Heavenly Father, for You so loved the world that You gave Your only begotten Son, Jesus. I believe in Jesus and I believe Your Word that has given me everlasting life. I am so thankful the guilt, anxiety, and shame of my past is gone. I have a new life in You, with joy and peace believing Your every Word. The terms offered by You are far beyond what I could ever ask or think. Your promises are yes, and amen. Your joy is my strength. I do not have to fear for You are with me. You are my shepherd, I do not have to want. I will focus my thoughts on what you have given to me, through Jesus; Life more abundantly and life forever with You. All praise and glory to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.