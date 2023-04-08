Jesus offers us living hope

As we celebrate Easter, it is important to remember that Jesus has given us new life and hope through His death and resurrection.
We have been born again to a living hope that is not based on our circumstances or the things of this world but on the power and promises of God.
“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His abundant mercy has begotten us again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.” 1 Peter 1:3
This living hope gives us the strength to face any challenge or difficulty that comes our way, and it reminds us that we are not alone and that God is always with us.
It assures us that we have a future and a hope that goes beyond this life and that we will one day be united with Jesus in all His glory.
Because Jesus is alive, we have His promises today that the inheritance awaiting us in heaven will not perish and will never fade. If we are in Jesus, we are His, and He is ours.
The power of God is in each of us, and our salvation through faith is in Jesus.
If you have accepted Jesus as your Savior, you are more than alive; you are alive in Jesus.
Because of our living hope in Jesus, we need to share the Gospel with others who do not know Jesus. Let God empower you to boldly share the Gospel in love with those He has placed around you.
As we celebrate Easter this Sunday, let us remember the incredible gift of new life and hope that Jesus has given us through His death and resurrection.
Let us live each day with the confidence and joy that comes from knowing we are loved and redeemed by our risen Savior.
Do you know Jesus and the hope that can only be found in Him? If not, pray to Jesus today, and He will hear you.
“Dear God, I know I am a sinner and need a Savior, and I want Jesus to be the Lord of my life. I ask You, God, for forgiveness for all my sins and to help me start a new life in You today. I make Jesus the Lord of my life. I will follow You. Thank you for paying the price in giving Your precious Son, Jesus, to take the place for my sins. In Jesus name, Amen.”
Ask Jesus to help you turn from your sins to true life in Him.
“Heavenly Father, I am thankful for this season as we celebrate the Risen Savior. Because of my living hope in Jesus, I need to share the Gospel with others who do not know Jesus. I want You to empower me to boldly share the Gospel in love with those You have placed around me. What an honor to serve my risen Savior and Lord. Thank You, Father, for Jesus. In His name, Amen.”
