JH group gets student honors

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for September 2019 are seventh-graders Gracie Ammons and Jon Grimmett, eighth-graders Madison Caldwell and Tanner Perry and ninth-graders Sarah Christensen and Justin Humphrey.
• Gracie Ammons is the daughter of Matt and Dara Ammons. Her hobbies include drawing and hanging out with her friends. Gracie is on the softball, basketball and track team.
Her plans for the future are to keep working hard and maintain straight A’s.
• Jon Grimmett is the son of Jonathan and Mylaine Grimmett. His hobbies include playing video games and sports. Jon is on the football, track and basketball teams.
In the future he plans to graduate high school.
• Madison Caldwell is the daughter of Blake and Danielle Caldwell. Her hobbies include showing pigs and judging livestock shows.
In the future she plans to continue her education and become an optometrist.
• Tanner Perry is the son of Greg and Shawna Perry. His hobbies include playing sports and video games. At school Tanner is on the football, basketball and baseball teams.
In the future he plans to graduate college.
• Sarah Christensen is the daughter of Lloyd and Gayle Christensen. Her hobbies include reading and serving in her church. At school she is a member of the academic team
In the future Sarah plans to attend college at UCO.
• Justin Humphrey is the son of Chris and Richelle Humphrey. His hobbies include playing sports. At school, Justin is on the football, basketball and baseball teams.
In the future he hopes to play college sports on a scholarship.
