The honor rolls are in for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year at Pauls Valley Junior High.
7th Grade
• A Honor Roll – Katie Elliott, Isaac Green, Gracy Manning, Blake Peacock, Lily Ray and Ellason Rennie.
• A/B Honor Roll – Darby Cranford, Abbigail Dalla Rosa, Ryan Dennis, Amari English, Ella Miller, Steven Penate, Ian Schmidt, Keagan Scott, Benjamin Traxler, Jade Turner, Maggie Warren and Mary Wright.
8th Grade
• A Honor Roll – Gracie Ammons, Katie Barahona, Jon Grimmett, Hannah Mitchell, Tanner Perry, Keira Readnour, Kenzi Readnour, Ryan Reed and Hellen Rosales.
• A/B Honor Roll – Aliviah Dixon, Jorge Fabela, Brycen Green, Isabella Gutierrez, Skeet Jolly, Ramon Kennedy, Jacob Medina, Bryan Najera, Keylee Patchell, Payton Peacock, Macy Peck, Maddex Prince, Case Schaper, Natalie Shreve and Lynna Tomlinson.
9th Grade
• A Honor Roll – Tyler Abeyta, Marlene Balderrama, Brandon Chen, Annie Duarte, Laney English, Braxton Fowler, Ashlynn Hall, Anna Hamilton, Karlie Koesler, Leah Nation, Aatma Patel, Lexy Poyner, Karston Rennie, Luis Rincon, Natasha Rodriguez, Maison Sissney and Zhane Watson.
• A/B Honor Roll – Brett Alfred, Natalie Barlow, Madison Caldwell, Mackenna Clemens, Taelyn Crowder, Van Davidson, Corben Derryberry, Rachel Dumas, Macey Elliott, Jase Ford, Zoe Graves, Kaden Griffin, Summer King, Makella McCarty, Arleth Meza, Lauren Miller, Samantha Mooneyham, America Mota-Meija, Kaden Nirschl, Jessie Nunez, Eli Pickett, Emili Reyes, Ladd Rickey, Arely Rojas, Brooklyn Skoumal, Aubrey Solis, Kameran Spencer, Brenna Thompson, Mekhi Thornton, Dakota Weatherford, Nathan Whitaker and Tyler Wood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.