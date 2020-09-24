The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for August 2020 are 7th-graders Gracy Manning and Isaac Green, 8th-graders Keylee Patchell and Brycen Green and 9th-graders Aatma Patel and Brett Alfred.
• Gracy Manning is the daughter of Greg and Kacy Manning.
Her hobbies include tumbling, riding her ripstick, hanging out with her friends. Gracy participates in basketball, cheer and track. Her plans for the future are to attend the University of Oklahoma.
• Isaac Green is the son of Mark and Angela Green.
His hobbies include fishing, sports and playing video games. Isaac is active in band, cross country, tennis, academic team and basketball team. In the future he plans to get a scholarship and to attend an engineering school.
• Keylee Patchell is the daughter of Ben Patchell and Summer Teel.
Her hobbies include sports and going to the lake with her dad. At school she participates in softball, cheer, track, basketball and livestock. In the future Keylee plans to go to college and become a psychiatrist.
• Brycen is the son of Colby and Crystal Green.
His hobbies include playing all sports and spending time with his friends and family. At school Brycen is on the football, basketball, and baseball team. In the future he hope to play in the NFL or MLB.
• Aatma Patel is the daughter of Arun and Sangita Patel.
Her hobbies include reading, baking and watching football. Aatma participates in pom, academic team, and dance at PV dance station. In the future she plans to attend college and become a pediatrician.
• Brett Alfred is the son of Joey and Michelle Alfred.
His hobbies include playing sports. At school, Brett is on the football, basketball and golf team. In the future he plans to attend a good college and get a good job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.