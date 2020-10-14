JH lists monthly student honors

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for September are seventh grade Darby Cranford and Ketchem “Ketch” Johnson, eighth grade Katie Barahona and Jon Grimmett and ninth grade Ashari Avery and Jessie Nunez.
• Darby Cranford is the daughter of Quinton and Amber Cranford.
Her hobbies include racing cars, cheering and tumbling. Darby participates in basketball and cheer. She plans to become a veterinarian when she gets older.
• Ketchem “Ketch” Johnson is the son of JW and Crystal Johnson.
His hobbies include fishing, riding four-wheelers and roping. Ketch is active in football, baseball, and track and basketball team. In the future he plans to become a professional fisherman.
• Katie Barahona is the daughter of Nelson and Wendy Barahona.
Her hobbies include playing the piano. At school she participates in cross country, cheer, track, basketball. In the future Katie plans to attend college and become a lawyer.
• Jon Grimmett is the son of Jonathan and Mylaine Grimmett.
His hobbies include playing sports and video games. At school Jon is on the football, basketball, and track team. In the future he plans to attend Mexico State College.
• Ashari Avery is the daughter of Teresa Heath.
Her hobbies include making Tik Toks. Ashari participates in basketball and track. In the future she plans to attend college.
• Jessi Nunez is the son of Mario and Fidelina Nunez.
His hobbies include playing sports and video games. At school, Jessi is on the football team. In the future he plans to attend college.
