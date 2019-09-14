JH lists out August honors

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for August 2019 are 7th graders Kenzi Readnour and Brycen Green, 8th graders Brooklyn Skoumal and Jase Ford and 9th graders Marleigh Wright and Maveric Ashley.
• Kenzi Readnour is the daughter of Keith and Nikki Readnour.
Her hobbies include reading, running and hanging out with her friends and family. Kenzi participates in cross country, cheer, basketball and track. Her plans for the future are to attend the University of Oklahoma with her sister Keira.
• Brycen Green is the son of Colby and Crystal Green.
His hobbies include swimming and playing with his little brother. Brycen is on the football, baseball and basketball team. In the future he plans to make to the NFL and play for the Cowboys.
• Brooklyn Skoumal is the daughter of Jeff and Denise Dunn.
Her hobbies include listening to music, drawing, reading and sleeping. In the future Brooklyn hopes to write her own song.
• Jase Ford is the son of Jeremy and Amber Hensley. His hobbies include playing football. At school Jase is on the football, basketball, and baseball teams. In the future he plans to attend college.
• Marleigh Wright is the daughter of Darris and Marquel Wright.
Her hobbies include cooking. At school she is a member of the band. In the future Marleigh plans to attend a HBCU college and to be successful in the workplace.
• Maveric Ashley is the son of Roger and Mindy Ashley.
His hobbies include playing golf and basketball. At school Maveric is on the basketball and golf teams. In the future he hopes to play in the PGA.
