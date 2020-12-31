JH lists out honors for November

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for November 2020 are 7th grade Ella Rennie and Mason Barahona, 8th grade Addison Green and Ryan Reed and 9th grade Annie Duarte and Dakota Weatherford.
• Ella Rennie is the daughter of Nick and Dana Rennie and the sister of Karston Rennie.
Her hobbies include playing sports and driving the golf cart around. Ella participates in basketball, softball, track, and cross country. Her plan is to play college sports or get into med school.
• Mason Barahona is the son Nelson and Wendy Barahona.
His hobbies include playing soccer. Mason is on the football and basketball team. In the future he plans to attend college.
• Addison Green is the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Green.
Her hobbies include playing sports, cleaning, traveling, and shopping. At school she participates in track, basketball and softball. In the future Addison plans to play softball in college and study to become an orthodontist or a cosmetologist.
• Ryan Reed is the son of Richey and Angie Reed.
His hobbies include playing sports, hunting and goat herding. At school Ryan is on the football, baseball, and wrestling team. He also participates in FFA. In the future he plans to become a car salesman.
• Annie Duarte is the daughter of Boris and Karla Duarte.
Her hobbies include cooking, reading, making bracelets and drawing. In the future she plans to continue to make good grades helping her get scholarships to a good college. She would like to study to become a pediatrician or an accountant.
• Dakota Weatherford is the son of Shane and Alecia Weatherford.
His hobbies include playing sports, video games and star gazing. At school, Dakota is on the football, golf and powerlifting team. In the future he plans to become a pilot in the Air Force.
