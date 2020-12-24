JH salute comes for October

The Pauls Valley Junior Students of the Month for October 2020 are seventh grade Katie Elliott and Ryan Dennis, eighth grade Bri Frost and Skeet Jolly and ninth grade McKella McCarty and Karston Rennie.
• Katie Elliott is the daughter of Steve and Melissa Elliott.
Her hobbies include basketball and percussion. She participates in basketball and band. In the future Katie wants to be a nurse.
• Ryan Dennis is the son of Rebecca and Johnnie Dennis.
His hobbies are baseball and riding his bike. At school he participates on the baseball and football teams. He would love to someday play professional baseball.
• Bri Frost is the daughter of Mary Nunley. She enjoys playing sports. In the future Bri plans to go to college.
• Skeet Jolly is the son of Amanda and Justin Jolly and Yalisa and Derek Jones.
His hobbies are football, sports and BMX. At school Skeet is on the football and baseball teams. His plan is to go to college for sports.
• McKella McCarty is the daughter of Ladonna Cornell and Ben McCarty.
Her hobby is baking. At school she is a cheerleader and plays on the basketball team. McKella plans on becoming a dental hygienist.
• Karston Rennie is the son of Nick and Dana Rennie.
He enjoys golf on the weekends with the oatmeal group and playing video games. He is active on the football, basketball and golf teams at school. Karston aspires to play college golf and someday professionally.
