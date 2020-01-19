JH six take a monthly bow

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for December 2019 are 7th grade Isabella Gutierrez and Maddex Prince, 8th grade Arleth Meza and Brett Alfred and 9th grade Lexy Thompson and Collin Billus.
• Isabella Gutierrez is the daughter of Jeff and Noemi Gutierrez.
She enjoys playing basketball and baking. At school Isabella is on the basketball, track, and cross country. Her plans for the future are to attend college where she can continue playing basketball.
• Maddex Prince is the son of Michael and Tiffany Prince.
He enjoys playing basketball and gaming. At school he is on the football, basketball and track team. In the future Maddex hopes to play in the NBA.
• Arleth Meza is the daughter of Antonio and Erika Meza.
She enjoys drawing and designing clothes. In the future Arleth plans to become a comostologist.
• Brett Alfred is the son of Joey and Michelle Alfred.
Brett enjoys playing basketball and gaming. At school he’s on the basketball, football, and golf team. In the future he plans to attend college.
• Lexy Thompson is the daughter of Travis and Kim Thompson.
Her hobbies include hanging out with friends and attending her youth group at Trinity Baptist Church. At school Lexy is on the cheer and track team. Her future plans are to become a pediatric nurse.
• Collin Billus is the son of Christina Cooper.
His hobbies include reading, hiking and camping. Collin is in the band and on the track team. In the future he plans to attend college.
