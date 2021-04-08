JH students get February honors

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for February 2021 are 7th grade Maggie Warren and Steven Penate, 8th grade Maci Crouse and Jacob Medina and 9th grade Madison Brewer and Brandon Chen.
• Maggie Warren is the daughter of Todd and Cricket Warren.
She states that her hobbies are everything really. Her other activities include golf, competitive dance and dance. Her plan is to become a FBI agent or a professional dancer.
• Steven Penate is the son of Jose FC Penate and Flor Herrera.
His hobbies include playing the trombone and competitive math. At school he is in the band. In the future he plans to become a doctor or a diesel mechanic.
• Maci Crouse is the daughter of Vickie Crouse.
Her hobbies include tumbling. At school Maci is on the track, basketball and cheer team. In the future she plans to become a physical therapist.
• Jacob Medina is the son of Jorge and Luz Medina.
His hobbies include playing video games and basketball. Jacob plays basketball and tennis. In the future he plans to attend the University of Arizona State.
• Madison Brewer is the daughter of Leiya Brewer.
Her hobbies include playing basketball, running track and cheer. At school she is on the basketball, track and cheer team. In the future she plans to become a cosmetologist.
• Brandon Chen is the son of Lan Cao.
His hobbies include playing video games and eating. At school he is on the basketball team. Brandon has no plans for the future yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.