JH students get January honor

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for January 2021 are seventh-graders Lily Ray and Anthony Boucher, eighth graders Ximena Sanchez and Tanner Perry and ninth graders Kylee Noel and Luis Rincon.
• Lily Ray is the daughter of Nathan and Danea Ray.
Her hobbies include playing basketball and softball, running track and reading. At school she is on the basketball, softball and track teams. Her plan is to become a detective.
• Anthony Boucher is the son Diamond Rogers.
His hobbies include playing video games and watching Netflix. In the future he plans to attend culinary school, open his own restaurant and then attend college and study biology.
• Ximena Sanchez is the daughter of Petra Pina.
Her hobbies include being outside, drawing, and watching Netflix. In the future Ximena plans to become a chef.
• Tanner Perry is the son of Greg and Shawna Perry.
His hobbies include fishing and playing sports. Tanner plays football, basketball, and baseball. In the future he plans to attend college and get a degree.
• Kylee Noel is the daughter of Andy and Lynnsee Noel.
Her hobbies include baking and listening to music. At school she is on the basketball team and plays in the band. In the future she plans to start a photography business.
• Louis Rincon is the son of Alba Vazquez.
His hobbies include playing video games and reading. In the future Louis plans to become a successful business man.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.