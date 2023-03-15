JH students get monthly honor

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for December 2022 are ninth grade Gracy Manning and Ryder Conn, eighth grade Elijah Olguin and Kate Taylor and seventh grade Mason Idleman and Zoey Manning.
• Gracy Manning is in the 9th grade. She is the daughter of Kacy and Greg Manning. Gracy has one sister, Kally, and one dog, Rex.
Her hobbies include watching sports. Her extracurricular activities are basketball, track, and cheer. Her biggest life goal is to own a Corvette. She wants to attend Oklahoma University and have a job in sports. Her favorite school subject is biology.
A fun fact about Gracy is she loves watching football. She believes that her reason for being selected as student of the month is because she is nice.
• Ryder Conn is a 9th grade student. He is the son of Jody Phelps and Chris Conn. He has a brother, Carter, and a cat named Giovanni.
One of his hobbies is playing Dungeons and Dragons and one of his extracurricular activities is being a library aide. His favorite school subject is English, and his plan for the future is to get a really good job. He isn’t exactly sure why he got the student of the month award.
• Kate Taylor is the daughter of Tommy and Janie Taylor. She has two siblings, Harrison and Anna Taylor.
Kate is in the 8th grade, and her favorite school subject is science. She does cheer, basketball, and tennis. Kate wants to attend OSU, and her biggest life goal is to travel the world.
A fun fact about her is that her favorite holiday is 4th of July. She believes she got student of the month because she is nice to people around her.
• Elijah Olguin is an 8th grade student. He is the son of Frankie and Adrianne Olguin. Elijah has two siblings, Elaina and Elias Olguin.
His hobby is video games and his extracurricular activities include football, basketball, and track. His biggest life goal is to go D1 in football or track, and his plan for the future is to be a physical therapist. His favorite subject in school is pre-algebra.
A fun fact about him is that he has bad knees. In his opinion he got student of the month because he’s ‘too good’ at being a student.
• Zoey Manning is in 7th grade. She is the daughter of Josh and Amy Manning. Zoey has one sibling, William.
Her favorite subject is math. Playing softball and hanging out with her friends are her favorite hobbies. Zoey’s extracurricular activities are softball and track. She has three pets named Quinn, Monroe, and Harvey.
Zoey's biggest goal in life is to be successful. Her plans for the future include having a dream house with 2-3 kids.
A fun fact about her is that she is Asian. Her reason for being picked for student of the month is because she is very quiet in class and doesn't talk much.
• Mason Idlemen is in 7th grade. Family members are April, Nick, Kyle, and Abby Idlemen. His hobbies are sports and his extracurricular activities are football, basketball, and baseball. His biggest life goal is to be successful, but he doesn't know what his plans are for the future.
Mason's favorite school subject is science and a fact nobody knows about him is he is 5 '10 but 5' 11 with Air Forces. The reason he thinks he got picked was because he has good luck.
