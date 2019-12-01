JH students get monthly honor

The Pauls Valley Junior High Students of the Month for October 2019 are 7th grade Katie Barahona and Skeeter Jolly, 8th grade Laney English and Tyler Abeyta and 9th grade Tori Brooks and Aidan Arroyo.
• Katie Barahona is the daughter of Nelson and Wendy Barahona.
She enjoys playing the piano. At school Katie is on the basketball, soccer and cheer team. Her plans for the future are to become a lawyer.
• Skeeter Jolly is the son of Justin and Amanda Jolly and Derek and Yalisa Jones.
His hobbies include sports, hanging out with his friends, and riding bikes. At school he plays football, track, wrestling, and weightlifting. In the future he plans to go to college.
• Laney English is the daughter of Brandon and Amy English.
Her hobbies include playing sports, spending time with her family, friends and with animals. At school she participates in cheer, basketball, softball, tennis, cross country and student council. In the future Laney plans to attend college and become a veterinarian.
• Tyler Abeyta is the son of Bonnie Priddy.
Tyler enjoys reading books and playing video games. At school he’s on the football, basketball and golf team. In the future he plans to attend college and obtain a degree in architecture.
• Tori Brooks is the daughter of Bob Brooks and Vicki Alcorn.
Her hobbies include reading and karate. At school Tori participates in band and tennis. Her future plans are to go to college and major in something that she can have a successful career in.
• Aidan Arroyo is the son of Ceasar and Sandy Arroyo.
His hobbies include watching Tik Toks and texting. At school Aidan is on the football and baseball team. He plans to attend OSU and graduate with a mechanical engineer degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.