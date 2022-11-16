JH students get monthly honor

Students of the Month for August 2022 at Pauls Valley Junior High are ninth-graders LaBryant Prince and Mary Putman-Wright, eighth-graders Kash Pickett and Payden Green and seventh-graders River Thompson and Hannah White.
• L.J. Prince is the son of Tisha and David Prince. He has one sister, Alauana Martin and his nana, Shirley Prince.
L.J.’s hobbies are playing basketball and video games. His extracurricular activities are just playing sports. His favorite school subject is biology and his plans for the future are to get his welding license. His biggest life goal is to become a professional welder.
A fun fact about L.J. is that he was born six weeks earlier than his due date.
• Mary Putman-Wright is the daughter of Chelsi and Travis Wright. She has a sister named Callie and three brothers named Zane, Gage, and Reese. She has four pets, a dog named Toodles and three puppies named Faith, Coco, and Jake.
Her hobbies are reading and her extracurricular activity is being in the FCCLA club. Her biggest life goal is to get into UCLA, however, she doesn’t know what she wants to be because our minds always change. Her favorite school subject is English.
• Kash Pickett is the son of Kevin and Amber Pickett. He has two brothers, Eli Pickett and Ethan Gonzalaz.
His favorite subject in school is history. When Kash grows up, he wants to be a financial adviser and become rich. Kash enjoys basketball, football, track, and weight lifting. Kash’s best friend is his dog named Miles. Kash believes the reason he got picked for Student of the Month is because he is kind.
One last fun fact about Kash is that he hates rap music.
• Payden Green is the daughter of Colby and Crystal Green. She has two siblings, Easten and Brycen Green.
A fun fact about Payden is that she is the only girl in her family. Her hobbies include running cross country and playing tennis. Her extracurricular activity is dance. Her biggest goal is to graduate college, and Payden’s plan for the future is to become a pediatrician.
• River Thompson is the son of Chuck and Debbie Thompson. He has an older sister named Jackie and a younger sister named Autumn.
His hobbies are fishing and playing baseball. His extracurricular electives are Journey and Study Skills. His biggest goal is to become a professional fishing angler. His plans for the future are going to college and becoming a ranger. His favorite school subject is geography.
A fun fact about River is that he loves to go fishing, he and his dad are Bassmasters.
• Hannah White is in seventh grade and is the daughter of Jessica and Scotty White. She has two siblings, Rett and Dillon White.
Her hobbies are shopping and sports, her extra curricular activities are cheer, cross country, basketball, track, and tennis.
A fun fact about her that most people don’t know is that she is left handed. Her reason for being picked as student of the month is because she tries to do her best. Her favorite subject in school is English. Her biggest life goal is to be successful, and her plans for the future are to be a teacher.
